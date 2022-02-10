Photo Release

February 10, 2022 Hearing on fish importation: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, presides over a virtual hearing looking into the increase in the volume of importation of fish Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Resolutions were filed in the Senate seeking an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the alarming reports of significant and steady increase in the volume of importation of frozen fish in spite of the country’s vast aquatic resources. Legislation of measures was also sought to maximize the potential of the local production of fish in order to improve the lives and livelihood of fisherfolks and to attain food security. Villar sought clarification from the Department of Agriculture (DA) why, despite the recommendation of the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (NFARMC) to suspend the fishing closed season and not to import, DA allowed the issuance of a certificate of necessity to import 60,000 metric tons of fish. Agriculture Usec. Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballero said NFARMC is only recommendatory and that Sec. William Dar, “with his sound judgement as head of the agency,” has the final decision. “I would think, the NFARMC, being a combination of many knowledgeable in the industry, their opinion should be given importance,” Villar said. She also noted the ‘importation mindset’ and the lack of developmental plans in addressing low supply of food. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)