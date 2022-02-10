Photo Release

February 10, 2022 Policy flip-flopping hurts fisheries sector: Sen. Imee Marcos calls for a review, in aid of legislation, of Section 61(c) of the Fisheries Code of the Philippines which she claims to have been repeatedly ignored by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). During the virtual hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform Thursday, February 10, 2022, Marcos lamented that the country remains to be a primary fish importer despite being an archipelagic republic, attributing the persistent problem in the fisheries sector to the supposed policy flip-flopping of BFAR and DA. “Certainly, we have to look at the many issues that have occurred in the flip-flopping of BFAR and DA from 2018 to the present. As this investigation is in aid of legislation, it is perhaps time to look at Section 61(c) of the Fisheries Code and the role of the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (NFARMC), which is clearly been ignored and contradicted repeatedly by BFAR and the Department secretary,” Marcos said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)