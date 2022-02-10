Photo Release

February 10, 2022 Solutions to help local fisherfolk: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. calls for solutions following the Department of Agriculture's (DA) decision to allow the importation of 60,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish despite recommendations and reports from stakeholders about sufficient local supply. During an inquiry of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform on the matter Thursday, February 10, 2022, Revilla said the DA's move put the local fisheries sector at a disadvantage, especially amid the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. "I think it is ill-timed, improper to give preference to imported products, instead of supporting our local food producers," he said in Filipino. "We must look at resolving this problem," said Revilla, who filed a resolution on the issue. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)