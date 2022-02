Photo Release

February 10, 2022 Lipa, Batangas: TROPA presidential candidate Leni Robredo, vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan and senatorial candidates Leila De Llima (with proxy), Chel Diokno, Dick Gordon and Sonny Matula visit Batangas province, including Lipa City here, to warm welcome from supporters. PHOTOS COURTESY OF LENI-KIKO 2022