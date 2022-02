Photo Release

February 11, 2022 Valladolid, Negros Occidental: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian, pictured here 23 Oct. 2021, said that school closures and restrictions on children’s movement took their toll on the well-being and safety of children and thus pressed the need to ensure that COVID-19 recovery efforts will uphold the rights and welfare of children. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN