Photo Release

February 13, 2022 Quezon City: Vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan returns to his hometown of over three decades Quezon City -- to a rousing welcome of supporters, vowing a government that will stand alongside hardworking Filipinos if he, presidential bet Leni Robredo, and the rest of the Tropa (Team Robredo-Pangilinan) slate win in the May elections. PHOTOS COURTESY OF LENI-KIKO 2022