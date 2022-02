Photo Release

February 15, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during its session, 2 June 2021. Gatchalian is pressing the need for an urgent review of the effectiveness and challenges that hounded distance learning for SY 2020-2021, following a Pulse Asia survey commissioned by the lawmaker revealing only 46 percent of Filipinos with a child in basic education say that their child is learning. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN.