Photo Release



Hontiveros meets with local leaders in Pampanga: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday (February 15) visited Pampanga to meet with local leaders. Her first stop was in Mabalacat City, where she paid a courtesy call to Mayor Crisostomo Garbo and Pampanga 4th District Representative Dr. Anna York Bondoc-Sagum. From there, Hontiveros and her supporters organized a motorcade to her next stop —Angeles City Hall.

Hontiveros, who was elected as senator in 2016, is up for re-election in May. The senator aims to pass more laws to uplift the country's health care system, increase opportunities for jobs, and enhance support systems for workers in line with her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy and "Good Jobs" agenda.