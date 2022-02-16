Photo Release

February 16, 2022 Creating and separating barangays: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the Committee on Local Government, presides over a virtual hearing on several bills seeking the creation and separation of barangays in Lanao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao de Oro, Agusan del Norte, Negros Occidental, Cotabato and Occidental Mindoro Wednesday, February 16, 2022. In tackling House Bill Nos. 9816 and 9817 creating Barangay Crossing and Barangay Pangaylan-IP in Agusan del Norte, respectively, Tolentino noted that these areas are still under Alert Level 3 and that COVID-19 vaccination rate is below 70 percent. Tolentino also asked the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) how the creation of additional barangays would impact the National Tax Allotment (NTA) per barangay and the compensating increase if the Mandanas ruling would be faithfully implemented. John Aries Macaspac, OIC-Director, Local Government and Regional Coordination Bureau-DBM, informed the committee that based on NTA 2022 figures, the 41,933 barangays received an average of P4.5 million and the inclusion of 19 new barangays would mean a reduction of P2,072 per barangay. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)