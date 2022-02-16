Photo Release

February 16, 2022 Dela Rosa attends Local Government panel hearing: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa attends a virtual hearing of the Committee on Local Government chaired by Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino Wednesday, February 16, 2022 to express his support for the eleven proposed measures seeking the creation of new barangays in Iligan City and the provinces of Agusan Del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Cotabato, and Occidental Mindoro. “I’m here to support you all the way Mr. Chairman. To all the sponsors from the lower house, I’m here also to support all measures that you are sponsoring, thank you,” Dela Rosa said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)