Photo Release

February 16, 2022 Batangas welcomes Risa: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros waves to residents of Batangas City who welcomed her during a motorcade on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Hontiveros, who is pushing for “Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay” for all Filipino families amid the pandemic, later met residents and local officials of Batangas City who expressed support for the senator’s advocacies to protect Filipinos’ health and create good jobs.