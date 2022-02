Photo Release

February 16, 2022 Hontiveros meets Batangas City local officials: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros gamely poses for a picture with officials from Batangas City, led by Batangas 5th District Rep. Mario "Marvey" Mariño, during the senator's visit to the Batangas City Hall, Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Hontiveros is promoting her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" agenda as she seeks re-election for the upcoming May 2022 elections.