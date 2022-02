Photo Release

February 16, 2022 Risa discusses Healthy Buhay, Hanapbuhay with Batangas voters: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros shares her platform of ‘Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay’, or policies that aim to protect the public’s health and create good jobs, with residents of Batangas City in an event held at the Batangas City Sports Center- Coliseum, Wednesday, February 16, 2022.