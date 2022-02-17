Photo Release



Hontiveros visits patients in med mission, reiterates healthy buhay agenda: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday visited patients in a medical mission program in Barangay Sta Teresita mobilized in coordination with Quezon City first district congressional candidate Arjo Atayde.

One of the highlights of the Senator’s re-election bid is to ensure that every Filipino will have an access to a better health care system towards a ‘healthy buhay at hanapbuhay’. “Ang pag-aalaga sa kalusugan ay pagmamahal natin sa mga taong umaasa sa atin para mabuhay. Kapag healthy tayo, healthy din tayong nakakapagtrabaho para sa ating mga mahal sa buhay,” Hontiveros said.

Last year, Hontiveros also launched the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic which aims to provide free health services, including doctor consultation, X-rays, ultrasounds, ECGs, and blood chemistry in far-flung areas.