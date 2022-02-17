Photo Release



QC 3rd district supports Hontiveros re-election bid: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday gained support from the voters of Quezon City third district. In a solo parents assembly in Brgy. Marilag, third district congressional candidate Franz Pumaren said that the third district voters will support a second term for Hontiveros due to her many accomplishments in the Senate, especially those for the welfare of women and people's health. Pumaren praised Hontiveros, and said he has long known the senator and her sisters for their "beauty and brains."

The event was also graced by Julian Coseteng, representing QC councilor Kate Coseteng, as well as the barangay officials led by Brgy. Marilag Chairman Raul Addatu.