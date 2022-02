Photo Release



Baguio City, Feb. 17: Vice-presidential aspirant Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Thursday said that one of the goals of Byahe ni Kiko (BNK) is to shed light on the issues of hunger and food security, especially now that the national campaign is in full swing.

In a radio interview over Love Radio 95.1 in this city, the lawmaker shared that as an advocate for agriculture and food security, he will bring these issues to debates and fora.