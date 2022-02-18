Photo Release



R1SA PA!: Hontiveros gets warm welcome in Isabela: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday (February 18, 2022) received a warm welcome in the Queen Province of the North upon arrival in Cauayan City, Isabela. Hontiveros is pushing for re-election. She was later greeted by Isabela Vice Governor Faustino Dy III, mayoral candidate Jaycee Dy and other local government officials.

Hontiveros, in her message, underscored the role of her fellow women in her legislative work and advocacy. She believes that uplifting Filipino women is uplifting the nation.

“Mahalaga sa akin na makasama ang sankababaihan sa adbokasiyang ito, hindi lang dahil babae ako, kundi dahil kayo talaga ang nasa puso ng pagka-Senador ko. Kaya naman po, sana ay mapagbigyan niyo ako ng R1SA PANG pagkakataon na maging representate ng kababaihan sa Senado,” Hontiveros said.