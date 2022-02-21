Photo Release



Touching base with Lingayen supporters: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday (February 21, 2022) went back to Lingayen, Pangasinan to touch base with her supporters. This is the lawmaker's first stop in the province, kicking off a series of events set in various towns there.

Hontiveros was welcomed by Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil and other local officials in the flag ceremony at the Lingayen Municipal Hall. She highlighted her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy and "Good Jobs" agenda in a town hall meeting with supporters. Hontiveros brought the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic to Lingayen back in November 2021. The mobile clinic offered free laboratory tests, X-ray, ECG, ultrasound, blood chemistry, and other medical services to the public.