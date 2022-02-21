Photo Release



Hontiveros meets Mayor, local officials of Bani, Pangasinan: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday (February 21) met with Mayor Gwen P. Yamamoto of Bani, Pangasinan. Hontiveros spoke at a Health Summit there, after which she had lunch with Yamamoto and had a quick tour of the town.

Hontiveros and Yamamoto (in pink mask, wearing light-colored shirt and denim pants), along with some barangay officials, stopped for a photo op in front of the town's monument of Dr. Jose Rizal. ###