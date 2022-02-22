Photo Release



Hontiveros gets support for Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay campaign: Senator Risa Hontiveros was welcomed by the officials of the municipality of Calasiao in Pangasinan on Tuesday (February 22, 2022), her second day of ‘Healthy buhay at hanapbuhay’ campaign in the said province.

A motorcade was launched early in the town where Hontiveros waved to her supporters. Upon arrival at the municipal hall, Hontiveros was greeted by Mayor Joseph Arman Bauzon who committed to support the Senator’s healthy buhay at hanapbuhay campaign. The mayor also expressed his gratitude to Hontiveros for her initiative to help even without asking.

Pangasinan is among the beneficiaries of Hontiveros’ major projects. One of which is the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic providing free medical services such as doctor’s consultation, X-ray, ultrasound, blood chemistry test among others.