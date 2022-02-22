Photo Release



Hontiveros got a “thumbs up” from the women of Calasiao: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) got the approval from the women and women groups of Calasiao, Pangasinan.

During the townhall meeting, Hontiveros underscored the role of women in the country’s development. With healthy buhay at hanapbuhay advocacy, the Senator vowed to push for more women laws that will fully empower them and address their specific needs when it comes to access to health care and employment.

Hontiveros is the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. She authored the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act, Bawal Bastos Law, among others.