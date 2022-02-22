Photo Release

February 22, 2022 Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park: Sen Cynthia Villar joins the Photo Exhibit about the Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) on Tuesday February 22, 2022 at the LPPWP activity center, conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources -National Capital Region (DENR- NCR), Society for the Conservation of Philippine Wetlands (SCPW) and ASEAN Center for Biodiversity in connection the World Wetlands Day celebration. The theme for the photo exhibit is "Value,Manage,Restore,Love:Wetland Actions for LPPWP. "