Photo Release

February 23, 2022 Marikina City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks before local officials and residents in this city during a humanitarian visit, 17 Nov. 2020 file. Gatchalian is planning to file a bill institutionalizing the Pantawid Pasada Program to address the adverse effects of oil price hikes, particularly among the vulnerable sectors such as the public transport. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN