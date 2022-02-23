Photo Release



Hontiveros gets warm and festive welcome in Bataan: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday (February 23, 2022) got a youthful and festive welcome in Balanga City, Bataan. Alterpol Youth, together with other residents, greeted the re-electionist Senator with lively band music and ‘Risa pa’ chants. She also met with Mayor Francis Garcia, who expressed his support to Hontiveros’ ‘Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay’ campaign.

Hontiveros initiated a relief assistance activity for public utility vehicle drivers and operations in Bataan whose livelihood were massively affected by the quarantine guidelines. Her Healthy Pinas mobile clinic had five runs in the province providing free health services in Dinalupihan, Morong and Mariveles.