Photo Release



Bataan political leaders back Risa and“Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay.” : Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros and top political leaders from Bataan, led by Governor Abet Garcia and Second District Representative Joet Garcia, are all thumbs up after the Bataan officials expressed support for Hontiveros and her advocacy for “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay.”

Hontiveros, who visited various parts of Bataan province on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, received a warm welcome from officials and residents alike. In response, Hontiveros vowed to continue to push for policies that protect Filipinos’ health and create good jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As senator, Hontiveros has previously launched the “Healthy Pinas” nationwide mobile clinic campaign, which has brought free medical services to at least 1,000 Bataan residents in the last year alone.