Photo Release

February 24, 2022 You can run, but definitely you cannot hide: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs issued this warning during a hybrid public inquiry Thursday, February 24, 2022, on the rising number of missing persons allegedly involved in “sabong” or cockfighting and “e-sabong” related incidents. Dela Rosa also urged those behind the disappearances of at least 39 individuals to release the victims and allow them to go back to their families because the long arm of the law is bound to catch them. Dela Rosa also called on the Philippine National Police to expedite its efforts to put an end to the case even if it involved “influential” individuals. “You are the Philippine National Police. No one can stop you in your investigation. So double time your efforts because the entire country is watching your investigation and hoping that you can resolve these cases soon,” Dela Rosa added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)