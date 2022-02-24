Photo Release

February 24, 2022 Online gambling an emerging concern: Sen. Joel Villanueva sounds the alarm over the proliferation of online cockfighting and other forms of gambling in the country as he insists that providing jobs, not gambling, would provide more opportunities to Filipinos. During the hybrid hearing on the rising number of missing persons involved in cockfighting and online cockfighting, Thursday, February 24, 2022, Villanueva pointed out that the social cost of gambling is too high to be ignored -- families falling into bankruptcy, people getting involved in criminal activities as a result of their gambling addiction. He also cited a 2011 study conducted by Baylor University in Texas, United States, which found that the social cost of each pathological gambler is US$ 9,393 annually or almost half a million pesos. “It has already been established in different studies that pathological gambling is a mental disease and there is a correlation between gambling and suicide. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified pathological gambling as a disease… It’s about time to wake up to the downside of gambling and discuss its ill-effects during this time of major health and economic woes.” (Screen grab / Senate PRIB)