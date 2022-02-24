Photo Release

February 24, 2022 A billion-dollar industry: Senate President Vicente Sotto III calls for the immediate resolution of the Senate investigation on the rising number of missing persons linked to “sabong” or cockfighting and “e-sabong” Thursday, February 24, 2022. According to Sotto, cockfighting is a popular pastime dating back as far as 6,000 years ago. He said its popularity rivals that of basketball in the country. “There is no pastime in the Philippines that is as popular and as old as “sabong.” It is said to be a billion-dollar industry, making cockfighting a great source of revenue for the country,” Sotto said during the public hearing on the issue. Sotto also noted the cultural significance of cockfighting in the Philippines as well as its entertainment aspect. (PRIB photo)