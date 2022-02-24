Photo Release

February 24, 2022 'Big slap to PNP': Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson appeals to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to resolve the increasing number of missing persons reportedly involved in traditional "sabong" and "e-sabong". During the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs' investigation on the matter Thursday, February 24, 2022, Lacson, a former PNP himself, said the disappearances related to cockfighting activities, totaling to 31 persons as of latest count, are a "big challenge" to the PNP and the entire law enforcement community. "Failing to resolve these cases will be a big slap or an embarrassment to the PNP," he said. Lacson said he hopes that the legislative inquiry will help shed light on the issue. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)