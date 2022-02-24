Photo Release

February 24, 2022 Pimentel: Unmask people behind disappearances: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses alarm over the growing number of missing persons, which now totals 31, allegedly involved in "sabong" or cockfighting and "e-sabong." During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Thursday, February 24, 2022, Pimentel said the brazenness of the individual or group behind the disappearances seems to project that they are as powerful as the Philippine National Police. Addressing family members of missing persons, Pimentel said the committee would not stop until the people responsible were unmasked. "We cannot allow such a person, a group or a syndicate to continue to exist," Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)