Photo Release

February 24, 2022 On franchises of online gambling: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Service, says there is a need to determine the pros and cons in granting franchises to online gambling. Poe, during Thursday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs February 24, 2022, said that while her committee is hearing the franchises of online gambling, such as Lucky 8, it is the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation that issues provisional franchises to online gambling. Poe stressed that if this kind of gambling would be granted licenses to operate, there would be oversight to regulate the franchises and that Congress could rescind these franchises if there are violations on the provisions in the granting of franchises. The senator also said that the taxes being paid by the franchise holders could fund the government’s programs such as the Universal Health Care program. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)