Photo Release

February 24, 2022 No legal basis to license e-sabong?: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino on Thursday, February 24, 2022, quizzes the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) on its authority to regulate and issue licenses to "e-sabong", or the remote betting on livestreamed cockfighting matches. At the investigation of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the rising number of missing persons reportedly involved in cockfighting activities, Tolentino raised that there is no provision in the Republic Act No. 9487, which amended the PAGCOR's Charter, that authorizes the gaming regulator to license e-sabong operations. He questioned the PAGCOR's creation of an E-Sabong Licensing Department. Diane Erica Jogno, acting assistant vice president of the said department, on the other hand, cited opinions from the Office of the Solicitor-General, Department of Justice, and a memorandum from the Executive Secretary supposedly identifying the PAGCOR's authority to issue and regulate e-sabong. There are seven e-sabong licensees at present, Jogno told the panel. "I don't see any legal authority, some authority, coming from law, or from Congress, that gives you the right to issue licenses for e-sabong," Tolentino said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)