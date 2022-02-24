Photo Release

February 24, 2022 ‘We have to make a policy that gambling is not okay’: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Thursday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, February 24, 2022, says there are different people or groups that play into online gambling. Cayetano said it is not only the franchise holders who are encouraging and financing online sabong, but the loan sharks, the creditors, and the online payment system as well, who are not doing their jobs well particularly in the regulation aspect. “We have a choice to make a policy that says (gambling) is not okay,” Cayetano said, adding that the government has already allowed and imposed tax on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators to fund the country’s social concerns. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)