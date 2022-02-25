Photo Release



Hontiveros joins VP Leni, rest of Tropa slate in Iloilo: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday (February 25, 2022) joined the grand rally of Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and the rest of the Team Robredo–Pangilinan (TRoPa) slate in Iloilo City.

Hontiveros was first greeted by crowds of supporters in the town of Oton, which is about 11 kilometers west of Iloilo City. The town is part of the Metro Iloilo–Guimaras area.

Prior to the Iloilo City People's Rally this afternoon, the TroPa slate will also be touching base with their supporters in other locations.