Photo Release

February 27, 2022 Hontiveros highlights role of youth in Ph elections: Senator Risa Hontiveros has lauded the youth for actively participating in the country's electoral process while she was in Cagayan de Oro (CDO) on Sunday, February 27. The senator posed with some young volunteers at Barangay Tuburan, one of her stops in a series of campaign sorties in Mindanao. Hontiveros has consistently emphasized the importance of youth participation, saying, "Let it be clear that the voice of the youth is strong, and that the voice of the youth should not be ignored. While we build a new and better normal, the youth should decide what that will look like. The youth should decide the outcome of the 2022 elections." In line with her reelection bid to push for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy and "Good Jobs" agenda — the senator has gotten added support from the members of other volunteer groups such as the Youth with Risa Hontiveros or Youth + RH.