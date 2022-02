Photo Release

February 28, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian delivers his speech at the Session Hall, 2 Sept, 2020. GPlacing the National Capital Region (NCR) under Alert Level 1 would pave the way for more schools participating in limited face-to-face classes, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN