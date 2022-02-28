Photo Release

February 28, 2022 Marawi execs welcome Hontiveros: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros is welcomed by local officials from the Islamic City of Marawi led by Mayor Majul Gandamra during her visit to the said city on Monday, February 28, 2022. Mayor Gandamra said that they were grateful for Hontiveros’ concern for the recovery of the people of Marawi, as shown by her co-authorship of the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2021. Under the said proposed measure, monetary compensation will be provided by the government to families who lost loved ones and properties during the siege to help them on their recovery and eventual progress. During her visit, Hontiveros toured the Marawi Grand Mosque (also known as the Islamic Center of Marawi) and other key areas. She also met with local residents who told the senator their stories and concerns.