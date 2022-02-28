Photo Release



Thumbs up for ‘Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay’ in Marawi: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros and local officials from the Islamic City of Marawi led by Mayor Majul Gandamra are all thumbs-up for Hontiveros’ advocacy for “Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay,” during her visit to the said city on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Hontiveros, whose “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay” advocacy aims for the total recovery and progress of Filipinos from the COVID-19 pandemic, is a co-author of the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2021 in the Senate. The measure seeks to help the recovery of the people of Marawi by, among other means, providing direct monetary compensation to families who had lost loved ones and properties.