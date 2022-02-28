Photo Release

February 28, 2022 Hontiveros meets hospital patients, health workers in Marawi: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros meets patients, doctors, nurses and other hospital workers at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center during her visit to the Islamic City of Marawi on Monday, February 28, 2022. Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, had earlier secured budgetary allocations for the Amai Pakpak Medical Center to help in the implementation of the Universal Healthcare Law. She has also worked with the center in relation to the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) program. During the hospital tour, the senator met dialysis patients and patients receiving treatment in the cancer center. In the Senate, Hontiveros has called for the increase in PhilHealth coverage for dialysis patients to cover more dialysis sessions. She is also the author of the proposed Free Dialysis for Senior Citizens Act which seeks to reimburse all the dialysis sessions by senior citizens in the country; as well as the National Integrated Cancer Control Act which seeks to strengthen cancer control in the country.