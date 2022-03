Photo Release

March 1, 2022 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian with a vaccinated kid during a pediatric vaccination drive in Pasolo Elementary School, 7 Feb, 2022. Senator Win Gatchalian bats for the participation of schools and Department of Education (DepEd) field units to increase vaccination coverage in the pediatric population. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN