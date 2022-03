Photo Release

March 2, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Gatchalian at the Senate during a session, 24 Feb. 2021 file. A proactive approach to thwart new cases of abductions and disappearance of individuals engaged in online cockfighting pending the resolution of the cases of 31 “missing” sabungeros was how Senator Win Gatchalian described the move taken by the Senate to have the licenses of e-sabong operators suspended. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN