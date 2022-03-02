Photo Release



Hontiveros gets Bohol Governor's endorsement: Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is seeking re-election, got the endorsement of Bohol Governor Arthur C. Yap on Wednesday, March 2. Yap expressed his support for Hontiveros at the Barangay Health Workers (BHW) General Assembly in Tagbilaran City.

Hontiveros is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy. To recall, one of many bills she filed in line with this advocacy is the "Bibong BHW Act of 2019," which aims to give better incentives and benefits to the nearly 22,000 active BHWs in the country.