Photo Release



Hontiveros gets endorsement from Bohol leaders: Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is seeking re-election, got the endorsement of Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap II and Bohol 1st District Representative Edgar Chatto during her visit to the area on Wednesday, March 2. The senator also secured the endorsement of Bohol Governor Arthur C. Yap when they attended the Barangay Health Workers (BHW) General Assembly that was also held in Bohol's capital city.

Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, brought the Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic to Bohol in January this year. It served several areas hit by Typhoon Odette, which included Tagbilaran City.

The mobile clinic — which has served more than 200,000 people in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao — offered free laboratory tests, X-ray, ECG, ultrasound, blood chemistry, and other medical services to the public. On top of this, the senator had also sent relief packs to Bohol residents who were affected by Typhoon Odette.