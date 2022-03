Photo Release

March 3, 2022 Iloilo City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks before local officials during a lecture and forum with the Iloilo chapter of League of Cities of the Philippines at the Provincial Capitol, 24 Feb. 2017 file. The 145-member League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) sealed its support to the candidacy of Senator Win Gatchalian in seeking another six-year term in the Senate. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN