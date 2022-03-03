Photo Release



Hontiveros: We need more 'quality jobs' for women: Senator Risa Hontiveros stressed the need to create more quality jobs for women as she discussed the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers(TUPAD) program at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Thursday, March 3.

Hontiveros, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, explained that there is a need to institutionalize public employment programs (PEPs) that will guarantee women's participation in the labor force. The senator pointed out that the lack of employment opportunities often force women to take on jobs that are of low quality and less stable.

Hontiveros, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, is also pushing the "Good Jobs" agenda. The senator has helped pass 20 laws which also benefit women and girls.