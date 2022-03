Photo Release

March 4, 2022 Senate continues 'e-sabong' inquiry: Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Chairperson Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa confers with Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson before the start of the 2nd hearing on the rising number of missing persons allegedly involved in “sabong” or cockfighting and “e-sabong” related incidents Friday, March 4, 2022. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)