Photo Release

March 4, 2022 PAGCOR has legal authority to suspend e-sabong: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon sees no legal basis on why the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) needs the permission of the Office of the President to suspend the operations of e-sabong. During the second hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Friday, March 4, 2022, investigating the rising number of disappearances of “sabong” and “e-sabong” patrons, Drilon reminded PAGCOR Chairperson Andrea Domingo that the authority of the gaming body to issue licenses to gambling operators includes the power to revoke and suspend licenses without needing the permission of the Office of the President. “My proposition and my belief… since you issued the license without seeking a specific authority from Malacañang, that inherent power to grant the license is the power to suspend without needing the clearance from Malacañang. That is why I find legally no basis for the position of the Chair of PAGCOR that they need the license of Malacañang to suspend PAGCOR when in fact they issued the license without Malacañang’s authority." (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)