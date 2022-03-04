Photo Release

March 4, 2022 PAGCOR delaying e-sabong halt?: Sen. Grace Poe on Friday, March 4, 2022, raises suspicion that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is delaying the suspension of e-sabong operations as urged by members of the Senate amid the increasing cases of disappearances of persons reportedly involved in cockfighting activities. During the continuation of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs' legislative inquiry on the issue, Poe said temporarily suspending the licenses of e-sabong operators is well within the mandate of PAGCOR. "There is nothing in PAGCOR's charter requiring them to seek authorization from the President for any action to proceed," Poe said, citing Presidential Decree No. 1869, as amended by Republic Act No. 9487. She also recalled that as former chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, they did not wait for presidential approval for sanctions on violations. "Suspending the e-sabong licenses is pursuant to its mandate of minimizing, if not eradicating, the evils, malpractices and corruptions associated in gambling," Poe said. "I believe PAGCOR is using the President as an excuse to delay that decision," she added. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)