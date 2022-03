Photo Release

March 4, 2022 Hontiveros gets endorsement of Cebu's Tommy and Margot Osmeña: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday, March 4, capped off her visit to Cebu with a quick meeting with Cebu City mayoral bet Margot Osmeña and her husband former Cebu City mayor Tommy Osmeña. The re-electionist senator, who is known for her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy, secured their endorsement.