Photo Release

March 4, 2022 Did PAGCOR lift a finger to address e-sabong woes?: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairperson Andrea Domingo whether the agency had “lifted a finger” and gathered information when news of alleged online sabong-related disappearances started to come out. Pimentel, during the hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Friday, March 4, 2022, also wondered why Pagcor lawyers did not see the lack of CCTV system and the failure to cooperate with law enforcement investigation as grounds to suspend the license-contracts of e-sabong operators. In response, Domingo referred to the legal opinion stating that local government units, operators and arena owners are responsible for the cockpits. She also stressed the “difficult” situation the agency is trying to avoid such as lawsuits and unfavorable Commission on Audit assessment if they suspend licenses without legal basis. “It’s really hard for Pagcor, but you are compensated well for a difficult job,” Pimentel said, adding that the agency could have used the P75 million license fee to perform its function as regulator. (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)